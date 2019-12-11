Confirmed Spurs team v Bayern Munich: Eriksen returns, Parrott on bench

Tottenham Hotspur have travelled to Germany for a tough Champions League test.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho has named his team for tonight's match away to Bayern Munich, as per UEFA.com.

The full match squad is as follows:

Starting XI - Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Alderweireld, Rose, Dier (C), Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Sessegnon, Lucas.

Substitutes - Austin, Sanchez, Tanganga, Skipp, Wanyama, Son, Parrott.

There won't be very many Spurs games this season that don't matter. However, tonight is one of them, in terms of consequences anyway.

The North London club have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and Bayern have already confirmed their status as group winners, so there's only pride to play for this evening.

With a trip to Wolves to consider on Sunday in the Premier League, it's no surprise to see Mourinho field a rotated team.

It was already known that stars such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli would be rested, with the Spurs boss eager to keep his key performers fresh and ready for challenges ahead.

Often though, these kinds of lineups bring excitement for supporters. It's often thrilling to see how an unusual combination performs together. It's also good to check on the progress of fringe players getting some rare action.

After losing 7-2 to Bayern in the last duel between the two sides, players like Christian Eriksen coming into the team will be eager to show Mourinho what they can do in a Spurs shirt.

Others on the bench, such as youngster Troy Parrott will also be eager to get some minutes.

After thrashing Burnley 5-0 at the weekend, there are signs that Spurs are hotting up under Mourinho.

Can they prove it tonight with a positive result in Germany?