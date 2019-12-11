Quick links

Chelsea fans react to Callum Hudson-Odoi's display against Lille

John Verrall
Callum Hudson-Odoi walks out to the pitch ahead of an England training session at St Georges Park on March 21, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side ran out 2-1 winners in the Champions League last night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans have slated Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance against Lille, even though he was only used as a late substitute.

Hudson-Odoi replaced Christian Pulisic just after the hour mark for Chelsea last night, and his arrival came at the time when things started to go wrong for Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea had looked so comfortable throughout the contest against Lille and built up a 2-0 advantage in a game which they needed to win to secure qualification.

 

The Blues looked to be coasting into the next round, but Lille scored through Loic Remy, and then set up a nervy finish.

Although Chelsea held on, Lille did have their opportunities towards the end.

And Chelsea fans feel that they lost all attacking impetus when Hudson-Odoi came on to the pitch.

Hudson-Odoi actually started the campaign in Chelsea’s first choice line-up, but he has fallen down the pecking order more recently.

Pulisic’s good form has left Hudson-Odoi generally having to make do with substitute appearances, and he will have to play better if he is to win his spot back.

Chelsea are next in action against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

