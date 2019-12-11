Chelsea fans react to Callum Hudson-Odoi's display against Lille

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side ran out 2-1 winners in the Champions League last night.

Chelsea fans have slated Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance against Lille, even though he was only used as a late substitute.

Hudson-Odoi replaced Christian Pulisic just after the hour mark for Chelsea last night, and his arrival came at the time when things started to go wrong for Frank Lampard’s side.

Chelsea had looked so comfortable throughout the contest against Lille and built up a 2-0 advantage in a game which they needed to win to secure qualification.

The Blues looked to be coasting into the next round, but Lille scored through Loic Remy, and then set up a nervy finish.

Although Chelsea held on, Lille did have their opportunities towards the end.

And Chelsea fans feel that they lost all attacking impetus when Hudson-Odoi came on to the pitch.

How Callum Hudson-Odoi’s career went from 100 to 0 is shocking — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) December 10, 2019

Callum Hudson Odoi is worse than Pepe. He walks onto the pitch with so much confidence and drops an absolute stinker with pride. — Prophet Chijioke. (@ProphetChijioke) December 10, 2019

Hudson-Odoi has been poor for some time now... — TweetChelseaUK (@TweetChelseaUK) December 10, 2019

For how long are we gonna say Hudson-Odoi is coming back from injury? Almost 2 months now but still putting in average performances. 120k+ a week and the highlight of his career is issuing a transfer request aged 18. The boy should step up no excuses we need willian on the bench. — JT (@CentarBack) December 10, 2019

Hudson Odoi is beyond overrated at this point . — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) December 10, 2019

Fr, Hudson odoi needs to be loaned — Quam Zahir (@TheOnlyQuam) December 10, 2019

Are we going to discuss on how Hudson Odoi has been poor in the recent games.. — M K (@SznKovacic) December 10, 2019

Hudson-Odoi actually started the campaign in Chelsea’s first choice line-up, but he has fallen down the pecking order more recently.

Pulisic’s good form has left Hudson-Odoi generally having to make do with substitute appearances, and he will have to play better if he is to win his spot back.

Chelsea are next in action against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.