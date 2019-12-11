Charlton boss expects bids for reported Nottingham Forest and Burnley target Lyle Taylor

Quick links

Danny Owen
Championship trio Forest, Bristol City and Brentford want Lyle Taylor - who is also a target for Premier League outfits Sheffield United, Norwich and Burnley.

Charlton Athletic coach Lee Bowyer is ‘one million per cent’ sure that bids will be on their way for star striker Lyle Taylor amid claims that Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are interested, speaking to This is Local London.

A late-blooming centre-forward, Taylor has been in the form of his life since joining The Addicks from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2018. The journeyman attacker scored 25 times in a stunning debut season at the Valley before taking to the Championship like a duck to water with five in his first six second-tier games.

Unfortunately for a Charlton side rapidly slipping towards the relegation zone, Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season and attracting interest from a whole host of clubs.

 

Divisional rivals Forest, Bristol City and Brentford are keen, according to TEAMtalk, while Burnley and Norwich could offer Taylor a chance to prove himself in the Premier League. A return to Sheffield United, where Taylor led the line in 2013/14, is also on the cards.

And Bowyer is hardly surprised by the speculation.

“The question is if we can keep him, not if clubs will come in for him. Clubs all know what he can do. He’s showed he can score goals in this division and that’s what teams want,” said Bowyer.

“They tried to take him before he even proved it. Do I think clubs will come in for him? 1 million percent yes.”

The report adds that Charlton turned down an offer of £4 million from Brentford over the summer but, with Taylor set to become a free agent sooner rather than later, they may be forced to cash in should a similar offer arrive next month.

The Addicks lost their number one striker last January too, when Karlan Grant was snapped up from Huddersfield Town.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

