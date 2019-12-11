Quick links

Celtic boss confirms Craig Gordon return

Shane Callaghan
Moritz Bauer of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Craig Gordon will start for Celtic in their final Europa League group-stage game.

Scotland's goalkeeper Craig Gordon (R) reacts after conceding the second goal scored by Belgium's midfielder Eden Hazard (C) during the International friendly football match between...

Celtic round off their Europa League group-stage campaign with a trip to Cluj tomorrow night.

With top spot on Group E already secure, Hoops boss Neil Lennon is set to ring the changes.

Lennon has confirmed that Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon will play after Fraser Forster was left in Glasgow following his heroics in the League Cup win over Rangers this past weekend.

Gordon hasn't kicked a ball for the Bhoys since September but he looks set to start in Romania.

 

Lennon also revealed that Stoke City loanee Moritz Bauer - who cost the English side £5 million [The Daily Mail] - will return to the side at right-back, along with Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair among others.

Rotation is key for Lennon.

Celtic have a busy month before the winter break and it'll be good for the fringe players - especially Griffiths - to get minutes.

With Odsonne Edouard still not 100 percent, the Scottish marksman, who netted 40 goals in the 2015-16 campaign, can be a huge asset when he's fit and firing and tomorrow could be a big chance for him.

Celtic FC's goalkeeper Craig Gordon (L) fights for the ball with RSC Anderlecht's Lukasz Teodorczyk (R) as teammate Mikael Lustig (C) looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group B...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

