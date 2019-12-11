Celtic boss confirms Craig Gordon return

Craig Gordon will start for Celtic in their final Europa League group-stage game.

Celtic round off their Europa League group-stage campaign with a trip to Cluj tomorrow night.

With top spot on Group E already secure, Hoops boss Neil Lennon is set to ring the changes.

Lennon has confirmed that Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon will play after Fraser Forster was left in Glasgow following his heroics in the League Cup win over Rangers this past weekend.

Gordon hasn't kicked a ball for the Bhoys since September but he looks set to start in Romania.

Lennon also revealed that Stoke City loanee Moritz Bauer - who cost the English side £5 million [The Daily Mail] - will return to the side at right-back, along with Leigh Griffiths and Scott Sinclair among others.

Rotation is key for Lennon.

Celtic have a busy month before the winter break and it'll be good for the fringe players - especially Griffiths - to get minutes.

With Odsonne Edouard still not 100 percent, the Scottish marksman, who netted 40 goals in the 2015-16 campaign, can be a huge asset when he's fit and firing and tomorrow could be a big chance for him.

NL: “We’ve got a strong team. Young Robertson, Dembele and Savoury are in the squad. Whether they start is another thing.



Griffiths, Sinclair, Bitton, Bauer and Gordon will all feature tomorrow night.” #CLUCEL #UEL — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 11, 2019