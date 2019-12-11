Carlos Carvalhal very confident Tottenham Hotspur will win trophies under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have been rising up the Premier League table since Jose Mourinho's arrival.

Carlos Carvalhal has confidently claimed that Jose Mourinho will win trophies at Tottenham Hotspur, as he also thinks that his fellow countrymen has found it 'very easy' to win over the players since his arrival.

The former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday coach stated that Chelsea and Inter are proof that Mourinho can deliver trophies in North London because when he initially moved to Stamford Bridge or the San Siro, they were in a not too dissimilar position to Spurs regarding a lack of trophies.

Life has started in a positive fashion for Mourinho, who has lifted the mood at Tottenham after a pretty woeful start to the season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/12/19 at 1:30 pm), Carvalhal shared having known Mourinho, he was always eager to get back into the game, as he was adamant that trophies are heading Tottenham's way in these coming seasons.

"No, [not surprised he took Tottenham job]," Carvalhal told Sky Sports. "As I know him, he was completely sick that he wasn't working. He needs to work. He is someone who needs football and breathes football.

"Second, Tottenham is not winning. Even Pochettino did a fantastic job, they are not winning many things. You know Mourinho like that. You see with Inter Milan. They didn't win anything for 20 years and started winning with him. At Chelsea was the same. Manchester United, also, they had a gap [of not winning trophies] when he arrived and he started to win things.

"And at Tottenham, he knows he can win something in the short or the medium term. It will be a fabulous challenge for him at Tottenham. I know because I can feel it. He is very enthusiastic because he must also win the fans and he must also win the club. He is winning the players very easy. It's the first battle that he won. To win the confidence of the players, he wins this. He is also winning the confidence of the fans.

"I am sure after he will create trophies because Tottenham will win trophies in short to medium term."

Whilst Spurs fans will want to see trophies, the first objective will have to be to try and secure Champions League football at the end of the season.

Tottenham are already out of the League Cup, but they do still have the FA Cup to contend with next month, and they are in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Tottenham's road to Madrid last season was pretty spectacular, but it would have to take something special again for them to reach Istanbul this time around.