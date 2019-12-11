Carlo Ancelotti sends message on Twitter, some Everton and Arsenal fans respond

Could Ancelotti take over from the Toffees stalwart Duncan Ferguson at Everton's Goodison Park - or will he link up with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium?

Reported Everton and Arsenal managerial target Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence following his sacking by Napoli with a message on Twitter which saw plenty of Goodison Park and Emirates Stadium fans leave comments.

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

Likewise, Arsenal have endured a difficult 2019-20 season so far, the Gunners flattering to deceive under Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win and Freddie Ljungberg being named in the hotseat on an interim basis.

As for Ancelotti, he was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday despite a 4-0 win against Genk which put the Italians into the Champions League knockout stages - perhaps not too surprising given the apparent long-running dispute between the coach, the players and president Aurelio di Laurentiis seemingly making his position all-but untenable.

Here is what Ancelotti - which multiple outlets including The Independent have linked with Everton and Arsenal - wrote on Twitter the following day:

I would like to personally thank the Club, its employees, my players, my staff and the president for the opportunity to live an unforgettable experience in a wonderful city such as Naples. — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 11, 2019

Which saw some Everton fans have their say - unanimously in favour of him coming to Goodison Park:

Ancelotti, who clinched the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea ten years ago, is one of only three managers to win three European Cups / Champions Leagues - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane - as well as domestic titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.