Everton

Arsenal

Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti sends message on Twitter, some Everton and Arsenal fans respond

Carlo Ancelotti manager
Could Ancelotti take over from the Toffees stalwart Duncan Ferguson at Everton's Goodison Park - or will he link up with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium?

Reported Everton and Arsenal managerial target Carlo Ancelotti has broken his silence following his sacking by Napoli with a message on Twitter which saw plenty of Goodison Park and Emirates Stadium fans leave comments.

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

 

Likewise, Arsenal have endured a difficult 2019-20 season so far, the Gunners flattering to deceive under Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win and Freddie Ljungberg being named in the hotseat on an interim basis.

As for Ancelotti, he was sacked by Napoli on Tuesday despite a 4-0 win against Genk which put the Italians into the Champions League knockout stages - perhaps not too surprising given the apparent long-running dispute between the coach, the players and president Aurelio di Laurentiis seemingly making his position all-but untenable.

Here is what Ancelotti - which multiple outlets including The Independent have linked with Everton and Arsenal - wrote on Twitter the following day:

Which saw some Everton fans have their say - unanimously in favour of him coming to Goodison Park:

Along with some Arsenal fans - a little more split, it has to be said:

Ancelotti, who clinched the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea ten years ago, is one of only three managers to win three European Cups / Champions Leagues - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane - as well as domestic titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.

(EXCLUSIVE IMAGES - MINIMUM USAGE FEE APPLIES - 250 GBP OR LOCAL EQUIVALENT) Carlo Ancelotti, the Chelsea manager, poses with the trophy after winning the league with an 8-0 victory during...

