Brooks Nader says nude dress was empowering and responds to ‘slut-shaming’ on Instagram

In this day and age, Instagram trolls are out and about more than we'd like them to be.

Not a single event or appearance goes by without celebrities being trolled to a certain degree. And if women on the red carpet decide to be slightly risqué with their sartorial choices, then that trolling very quickly descends to slut-shaming.

For model Brooks Nader, that's exactly what happened at Sports Illustrated's annual Sportsperson of the Year Awards show in New York City on Monday, December 9th.

But Brooks wasn't going to have any of it!

Here's what went down in the aftermath of Brooks awards show appearance and how she defended her nude dress choice from the internet.

Brooks Nader's nude dress choice

Mesh or sheer dresses are nothing new in the fashion world. In fact, many celebs have donned barely-there ensembles on red carpets over the years.

Models Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosia and Irina Shayk have all worn see-through dresses at red carpet events and no one batted an eyelid. Even Beyoncé donned a nude sheer gown for the 2015 Met Gala. And who could forget Rihanna's iconic Swarovski crystal ensemble at the CFDA 2014 fashion awards?

So, Brookers Nader's choice to wear a nude-coloured mesh dress should have come as no surprise.

The dress is from Bronx and Banco, but unfortunately does not sell in the UK.

Slut shamers hit Instagram

Obviously, the 23-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared snaps of the night to her Instagram. This year has been a big year for Brooks, as she won the first-ever #SISwimSearch open casting call back in July and was named SI's Swimsuit Rookie for 2020.

She shared the red carpet with her fellow Sports Illustrated models and all looked dazzling.

But it wasn't long before Instagram comments 'slut-shaming' Brooks for her nude dress came flooding in. And it wasn't just on Instagram, as they took to Twitter too with some offensive comments.

One Insta commenter, in particular, was incredibly anti Brooks dress. They wrote on her post: "Why do women like you wear see thru clothes, then get mad when men treat them likes sluts?"

Brooks' empowering defence

Brooks was not going to have her dress choices targeted and so she leapt to her own defence.

Responding to that particular Instagram comment, Brooks wrote:

I wore this dress because I wanted to and it made me feel sexy, maybe that's not empowering to you but it is to me.

We're with you Brooks!

And clearly so are all the commenters who fought back against the slut-shaming and supported Brooks' comment with a like.

