Brazil wonderkid Evanilson hands Liverpool a blow after Fluminense brace

Evanilson scored his first two senior goals on Sunday, just days after being linked with Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Talk about a dream debut.

20-year-old Evanilson had never started a game for Fluminense until the Serie A giants travelled to Corinthians on Sunday. 90 minutes later, however, the skilful centre-forward had established himself as Brazilian football’s next big thing.

With just seven minutes on the clock in the final game of the Serie A campaign, Evanilson ghosted in front of his marker to slam home a clinical volley at the near post. His second, however, was a joy to behold.

The ball dropped to him in the corner of the penalty area and, quick as a flash, Evanilson whipped a stunning, curling shot across the usighted Corinthians goalkeeper and into the net. Not bad for a player who had never scored a senior goal until that life-changing trip to Sao Paulo.

Just last week, nobody outside of Brazil knew who Evanilson was. Now, everybody is talking about a modern-day number nine who makes even the most difficult finishes look like second nature.

According to Netflu, Liverpool have already made contact with Evanilson’s representative but the player himself doesn't seem interested in a move away.

Speaking to Lance after capping his first ever start with a match-winning brace, the Fortaleza-born striker has admitted that he is fully focused on extending a contract which is due to expire in February.

“I will sit and see with my manager, Fluminense's board and find the best situation for me,” he said.

“I really want to stay, it's a club that opened its doors for me. I am very happy here. We have been negotiating for a long time, we are seeing what is best.

“These two goals help a lot and I'm waiting to see what will happen.”

ESPN Brazil broke the news in November that Liverpool had missed out on signing Rodrygo Goes before the Champions League hat-trick hero joined Real Madrid instead for a staggering £40 million. And it seems that another of Samba starlet could be about to slip through their grasp.