Why did Boris Johnson hide in a fridge? No, it wasn’t like Indiana Jones!

Boris Johnson has been ridiculed online for hiding in a fridge rather than facing a journalist.

On the final day of campaigning before the biggest general election of our generation, you would expect that the leader of our country, the Prime Minister, to be as open as possible and be trying to help spread the message of his party's policies ahead of voting tomorrow.

However, Boris Johnson's long list of gaffes has added another entry today as the leader of the Conservatives was escorted into a large, warehouse-like fridge by his aides while on a last-gasp campaign visit.

Naturally, the event has become another huge talking point in the run-up to the election with #FridgeGate becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.

But just why did Boris vanish into a fridge?

Why did Boris Johnson hide in a fridge?

Boris Johnson's final day of campaigning began in Yorkshire as the Tory leader went to assist in the morning milk delivery rounds.

While Boris was having the process explained to him before his delivery round, Johnathan Swain, a reporter for ITV's Good Morning Britain approached Boris for an interview with the show's hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

However, rather than speak to the journalist, Boris was escorted into a large, warehouse-like fridge in order to dodge the interview.

Meanwhile, the interview request was apparently met with an expletive from the attending Tory press secretary, Robert Oxley, who can be seen mouthing the words 'Oh for f***'s sake' at the Good Morning Britain journalist.

While we can't argue with wanting to avoid speaking to Piers Morgan, the incident is the latest in a growing list of interviews that Boris Johnson has dodged during this election campaign and comes in the wake of a controversial response to a photo of a 4-year-old boy, suffering from pneumonia, who was forced to lie on the floor of an A&E unit in a Leeds hospital.

Cowardice is never a good look... https://t.co/MT4lGSY5rf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2019

The incident has spawned plenty of memes

Unsurprisingly, the fridge-hiding incident has quickly become one of the top trending subjects on social media which has, of course, led to an outpouring of memes being posted to the likes of Twitter, mocking Boris Johnson's no-show on Good Morning Britain.

This tweet doesn't shy away from mocking Boris's previous record in dealing with interview requests.

In a parallel universe, Johnson ducks into a fridge to avoid @piersmorgan and holds his breath. Footsteps move away. A sigh of relief. Then a familiar voice from the shadows: "Is NOW good for you?" As @afneil steps into the light, a tiny ice stalactite on his nose glinting. ~AA — Best For Britain️GetVoting.org (@BestForBritain) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, this tweet gives us a hilarious insight into Boris's personality.

I wasn’t ‘hiding’ in the fridge – it’s just that I have to spend several hours every day inside fridges to make sure my cold, icy heart doesn’t start to defrost.#fridgegate — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 11, 2019

Of course, plenty of photos emerged of Boris and his team out on the campaign trail.

Nice to see the PM meeting the people at last. #walkabout #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/LKt2bgPwxc — Mike Bealing (@GenericLogoCo) December 11, 2019

Great to see @BorisJohnson out on the campaign trail in Yorkshire this morning! Sorry to hear about the chilly reception mate. #fridgegate pic.twitter.com/OXs9JBjTwu — MΛG!D (@MagicMagid) December 11, 2019

Tory election team on the move on the last full day of campaigning #FritInAFridge #FridgeGate pic.twitter.com/AfW8F0QTwo — Helen#FBPE #RevokeA50 (@brightsider123) December 11, 2019

Boris's Love Actually parody has been used against him once again.

Even David Gauke, a former Tory MP, who is running as an independent this election, has been mocking the PM.

Unlike Indiana Jones though, the warehouse-sized fridge Boris hid in was simply to avoid an inquisitive journalist rather than a nuclear explosion.

Wondered why #IndianaJones was trending and then realised it was because #BorisJohnson hid in a fridge pic.twitter.com/zcOzkMDXSD — Nathalie Cohen (@Nathalie_Cohen) December 11, 2019