Big Kostas Tsimikas claim suggests he'd be a Rangers bargain even at £8.5m

Kostas Tsimikas' Champions League displays at Olympiakos could potentially make him Rangers' most expensive signing since 2000 - is he heading to Ibrox?

Olympiakos star Kostas Tsimikas has been labelled the best left-back in Greek football amid claims that Rangers are interested in the £8.5 million-rated speed machine.

With Steven Gerrard striving to ensure that the Glasgow giants have at least two reliable options in each position, the fact that Borna Barisic remains the only left-sided defender at Ibrox is a major cause for concern.

Neither Andy Halliday nor Jon Flanagan are naturals in the position and, with the January transfer window looming large, potential upgrades are being sounded out.

PageNews reported last week that Rangers are one of seven clubs across the continent batting their eyelashes in the direction of Tsimikas – despite an eye-watering £8.5 million price-tag which would make him the most expensive player at Ibrox since Tore Andre Flo arrived almost 20 years ago.

Though, with a title on the line and the Europa League knockout stages on the horizon, Olympiakos will be desperate to hang onto the country’s finest and most exciting left-back until the end of the season at least.

“They have great players,” Aleksandar Kovasevic, who plays for Greek league rivals Xanthi, told Red King.

“Tsimikas, along with (Dimitris) Gianoulis of PAOK, is the best left-back in Greece.”

With clubs in Turkey, Italy and Germany also casting admiring glances at a player who has shone in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur this season, Rangers have a real challenge on their hands.