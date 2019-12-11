Quick links

Bernd Leno raves about Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pépé of Arsenal FC during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Nicolas Pepe put in an excellent performance for Arsenal in their last match against West Ham United.

Bernd Leno of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Bernd Leno has told the Telegraph that Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe has an ‘unbelievable’ left-foot.

Pepe is yet to really show his best in the Premier League after becoming Arsenal’s record signing over the summer.

However, the Ivorian did put in a brilliant display on Monday evening, as Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-1.

Pepe scored the Gunners second goal in the contest, as he checked inside before firing into the top corner.

 

And Leno has spoken very positively about the Arsenal forward.

“On Monday and also in the last weeks you could see how much quality he has,” the German stopper said.

“When he is working like Monday and also in the last games, he can be a key player for us.

“His left foot is unbelievable. Also his one-against-one against defenders is unbelievable. When he has space, he can be a key player for us in transition. I think and I am sure that we will have a lot of fun with him.”

There is a real hope around Arsenal that Pepe’s goal will provide him with the confidence required to start performing regularly.

Many Arsenal fans questioned whether Unai Emery managed Pepe properly during his initial few months, as he was constantly left on the bench towards the end of the Spaniard's time in charge. 

Pepe showed in France that he can be a devastating attacking talent, but he has endured a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Arsenal’s next Premier League match come against Manchester City on Sunday, which will be a hugely difficult for Freddie Ljungberg’s side.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

