Bernd Leno raves about Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe put in an excellent performance for Arsenal in their last match against West Ham United.

Bernd Leno has told the Telegraph that Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe has an ‘unbelievable’ left-foot.

Pepe is yet to really show his best in the Premier League after becoming Arsenal’s record signing over the summer.

However, the Ivorian did put in a brilliant display on Monday evening, as Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-1.

Pepe scored the Gunners second goal in the contest, as he checked inside before firing into the top corner.

And Leno has spoken very positively about the Arsenal forward.

“On Monday and also in the last weeks you could see how much quality he has,” the German stopper said.

“When he is working like Monday and also in the last games, he can be a key player for us.

“His left foot is unbelievable. Also his one-against-one against defenders is unbelievable. When he has space, he can be a key player for us in transition. I think and I am sure that we will have a lot of fun with him.”

There is a real hope around Arsenal that Pepe’s goal will provide him with the confidence required to start performing regularly.

Many Arsenal fans questioned whether Unai Emery managed Pepe properly during his initial few months, as he was constantly left on the bench towards the end of the Spaniard's time in charge.

Pepe showed in France that he can be a devastating attacking talent, but he has endured a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Arsenal’s next Premier League match come against Manchester City on Sunday, which will be a hugely difficult for Freddie Ljungberg’s side.