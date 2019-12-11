Barry Ferguson defends Ryan Jack after emotional Rangers League Cup final

The former Ibrox captain doesn't think the Rangers midfielder deserves any criticism.

Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has leapt to the defence of Rangers star Ryan Jack after he was criticised for showing emotion after defeat to Celtic at the weekend, speaking on his Fergie Time Podcast.

TV cameras and photographers managed to capture one of the defining images of the afternoon after the full-time whistle in the League Cup final.

Subscribe

Jack's passion for Rangers was on full display, looking visibly distraught with a result that both he and his teammates poured everything into.

In the aftermath, he was criticised by senior BBC journalist Tom English, who told Sportsound (09/12): "He breaks down in tears and goes into the embrace of his manager. Now he’s one of your go-to guys, and he’s in tears on the pitch.

"If Celtic had lost that match yesterday, would Scott Brown have dissolved into tears in Neil Lennon’s arms? I don’t think so. So the optics of that were not good."

Ferguson though has slammed that assessment, feeling that there is absolutely nothing wrong with showing that kind of emotion publicly, especially after such a draining match.

Speaking on Fergie Time Podcast (11/12), he said: "I think it’s a ridiculous comment. So you’re not allowed to be emotional? Is a man not allowed to be emotional?

"I have been emotional in my career when I’ve won and I’ve been emotional when I have lost.

"I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. For people to come out and comment and say ‘You wouldn’t see Scott Brown doing it'. I think that’s just ridiculous, silly."

Jack has had plenty of support in the aftermath of the fixture. The Scottish Sun reported that Charlie Adam, Jamie Langfield and Michael Stewart all see no issue with the way Jack reacted.

Football can be an emotional game and for Rangers on Sunday, the stakes were massive up against rivals Celtic in a cup final.

That Jack cared so much could be seen as a positive. He clearly only wants the best for Rangers. He'll now be working hard to make sure he can experience tears of joy in any future upcoming finals.