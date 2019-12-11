Quick links

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Premier League

Aston Villa target Pedro has previously raved about John Terry

Olly Dawes
John Terry of Chelsea and Pedro of Chelsea applaud the fans after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on December 28, 2015 in Manchester,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Pedro.

Chelsea's Pedro, John Terry during a training session at the Cobham Training Ground on 18th March 2016 in Cobham, England.

Whilst Aston Villa brought in three wingers over the summer, it would be little surprise to see boss Dean Smith target one more in January.

Villa signed Anwar El Ghazi permanently after a strong loan spell last season, whilst also bringing in Trezeguet and Jota to boost Smith's options out wide.

In the Premier League, it's fair to say that El Ghazi and Trezeguet have been hit-and-miss, whilst Jota hasn't made much of an impact at all, meaning Jack Grealish has ended up playing out wide.

 

On Sunday, The Telegraph reported that Smith did have a bold winger target in mind, as he's allegedly keen on bringing Chelsea winger Pedro to Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances this season, and could move on in January with just months left to run on his £100,000-a-week contract (Spotrac).

Whether the Spaniard would be keen on a move to Villa Park is another matter, but as a World Cup, Champions League and Premier League winner, he would bring real pedigree.

John Terry and Pedro of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on October 21, 2016 in Cobham, England.

One interesting factor is that Pedro's former Chelsea teammate John Terry is on the Villa coaching staff, and a reunion may be appealing – especially given how he has hailed Terry in the past.

Pedro told The Independent in 2015 that he thought Terry was a 'great' captain, and added to the Daily Mail that Terry showed 'a lot of courage' by coming into the Barcelona dressing room after the controversial Champions League meeting between Barca and Chelsea in 2009.

In 2017, Terry even picked out Pedro as one player who could be the 'future' of Chelsea despite being 30 at the time (Metro), so the pair have a huge amount of respect and admiration for each other – and that may just help Villa land an ambitious deal.

John Terry of Chelsea and Pedro of Chelsea applaud the fans after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on December 28, 2015 in Manchester,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch