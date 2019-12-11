Quick links

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Trezeguet training-ground goal

Trezeguet of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on December 4, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dean Smith's Aston Villa are fine-tuning their preparations in hope to bring three Premier League points back to Villa Park this weekend.

Aston Villa are currently fine-tuning their preparations ahead of their Premier League trip to Sheffield United this weekend and the Villa Park Twitter channel has shared an impressive video clip of a training-ground goal from Trezeguet.

In the clip, Trezeguet receives the ball in his own half, not far from his side's goal, before lining up a shot from distance and unleashing a "beauty" of an effort which finds the top corner of the net.

 

Trezeguet is certainly fond of long-range efforts - a Birmingham Mail scouting report from July this year said he took 58 shots from outside the box in the Turkish Super League in 2018-19, scoring five of those, though two came from direct free kicks.

Admittedly, the 25-year-old hasn't exactly cemented a first-team place under Dean Smith this term; out of the 15 Premier League games he's been available for, he has started nine and come on as a substitute in a further five, but with three goals and an assist, he's been doing his bit (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Villa fans have been saying on Twitter regarding the video - some have even called for Trezeguet to replace Wesley up front:

Villa are currently 17th in the Premier League table on 15 points from 16 games and go into the Sheff Utd game on the back of two defeats in a row.

