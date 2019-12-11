Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Trezeguet training-ground goal

Dean Smith's Aston Villa are fine-tuning their preparations in hope to bring three Premier League points back to Villa Park this weekend.

Aston Villa are currently fine-tuning their preparations ahead of their Premier League trip to Sheffield United this weekend and the Villa Park Twitter channel has shared an impressive video clip of a training-ground goal from Trezeguet.

In the clip, Trezeguet receives the ball in his own half, not far from his side's goal, before lining up a shot from distance and unleashing a "beauty" of an effort which finds the top corner of the net.

Trezeguet is certainly fond of long-range efforts - a Birmingham Mail scouting report from July this year said he took 58 shots from outside the box in the Turkish Super League in 2018-19, scoring five of those, though two came from direct free kicks.

Admittedly, the 25-year-old hasn't exactly cemented a first-team place under Dean Smith this term; out of the 15 Premier League games he's been available for, he has started nine and come on as a substitute in a further five, but with three goals and an assist, he's been doing his bit (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Villa fans have been saying on Twitter regarding the video - some have even called for Trezeguet to replace Wesley up front:

Villa are currently 17th in the Premier League table on 15 points from 16 games and go into the Sheff Utd game on the back of two defeats in a row.