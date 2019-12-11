Arsene Wenger once raved about Arsenal target Roberto Martinez

Arsenal are being linked with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Arsenal are being linked with a whole host of managers, and a new name was reported as being in the frame on Tuesday night.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery at the end of November after a torrid run of form, and there are a whole host of names being linked with the job.

On Tuesday, The Mirror reported that Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is on Arsenal's short list, and they want to speak to him about replacing Emery.

Martinez, 46, hasn't managed in domestic football since losing his job at Everton in 2016, having started well with the Toffees in 2013 but faded badly in his final two seasons there.

The Spaniard is now in charge of Belgium, and guided them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, only to lose to eventual winners France.

Martinez has rebuilt his reputation in charge of Belgium, but Arsenal fans may still have concerns about landing him given how things fell apart at Everton.

Still, Martinez has always had one big fan in Arsene Wenger, with the Arsenal legend praising him just weeks before his Everton departure in 2016.

As quoted by the Daily Cannon, Wenger admitted that he rates Martinez as a 'quality manager', and questioned whether he would want to stay at Everton because he can be a 'super' manager in the future.

“Personally, I rate him as a quality manager,” said Wenger. “First of all, will he want to do that (stay at Everton)? The longer you stay the more you’re questioned. Secondly, will the club want to do that? I think he has the qualities to be a super manager,” he added.

Wenger would surely back Arsenal's move for Martienz if ever asked about it, with the pair sharing similar principles in terms of playing attractive football – and appointing Martinez may take Arsenal closer to their DNA under Wenger than they were under Emery.