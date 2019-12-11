Report: Arsenal's Kieran Tierney set to undergo shoulder surgery

Kieran Tierney has spent most of his Arsenal career on the sidelines.

According to a report from the Standard, Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney is set to miss as many as three months due to a shoulder injury he suffered in the game against West Ham on Monday.

The Scottish left-back made a £25 million (Sky Sports) switch from Celtic to the Emirates on deadline day in the summer but has barely been fit so far. Tierney's double hernia ruled him out of action until the first week of October but he had a good start to life in the Europa League.

However, the former Celtic man suffered another blow on Monday in the London derby against West Ham where he had to be replaced in the first half after dislocating his shoulder. The report claims that Tierney left the London Stadium in a sling and was taken straight to a hospital where it was decided that he would have surgery.

Tierney is now set to miss three months of action and is expected to return only in March. That is a massive blow for Arsenal considering that they will be left with just Sead Kolasinac in that role during and after the busy Christmas period.

The Bosnian has had his defensive problems during his time in North London but he will have to step up his game to help the Gunners recover from their abysmal start to the campaign. Kolasinac had a brilliant game when he came on and provided the assist to Gabriel Martinelli's equaliser.

However, with a game against Manchester City coming up this weekend, he will have his work cut out for him. The defending champions haven't quite been as good as last season but they are still capable of causing serious damage to any side on their day.