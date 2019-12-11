Quick links

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka to miss two games with concussion

The Arsenal midfielder will miss the big visit of Manchester City this weekend.

Granit Xhaka will miss Arsenal's next two fixtures.

The Switzerland international will sit out tomorrow's trip to Standard Liege in the Europa League, and Sunday's visit of Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Arsenal midfielder suffered a concussion in Monday night's win at West Ham United and, according to the club's official website, he is absent for the next two outings.

It's a bit of a blow for the Gunners' interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

 

Xhaka, a £35 million signing in 2016 [The Daily Mail], has looked a bit better under the Swede than he had done under Unai Emery in recent weeks and months.

Even if the Sky Blues are poor at the moment, Ljungberg needs his best and most experienced players available and Xhaka, stripped of captaincy or not, is a big player at the club.

Fortunately for Arsenal, Ljungberg has a number of options by way of a replacement, with Lucas Torreira the obvious candidate to step in.

Pep Guardiola's side are third in the Premier League table, 10 points ahead of Arsenal back in ninth.

