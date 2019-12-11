Report: Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu set for new Leicester City deal

The Leicester City defender is said to be on Arsenal's radar and the Gunners legend Martin Keown described him as "made" for the modern game.

Arsenal could be left sweating on one of their reported key January transfer targets as Caglar Soyuncu is said to be in talks with Leicester City over a new contract, according to The Mirror.

The Turkey international has gone from strength to strength under Brendan Rodgers this term and has been a crucial member of the Foxes team which has risen to second place in the Premier League table.

Soyuncu joined Leicester in the summer of 2018 from German club Freiburg under Claude Puel's watch for a reported £19million fee (BBC Sport) but had a difficult maiden season at the King Power Stadium, making just six Premier League appearances in 2018-19 (Transfermarkt).

Following Harry Maguire's exit, however, the 23-year-old has stepped in superbly and has been a key component of the Foxes' superb start to the campaign - so it's little surprise that other clubs are said to be monitoring him.

"The more I see of Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, the more I like him," Martin Keown wrote in BBC Sport in November. "He is only 23 but the Turkey international looks like a defender who is made for the demands of the modern game - agile, aggressive and good in the air, but also brave on the ball too."

According to Turkish Football, Arsenal have lined up Soyuncu as the man to add some steel to their backline in January, though they did not scout him in Euro 2020 qualifying during the international break as some other reports had suggested.

Last week, Leicester secured the future of manager Brendan Rodgers on a new contract until 2025 amid reported interest from the Gunners, and The Mirror claims the latter could be left disappointed by the King Power Stadium side once again.

The report claims that Soyuncu is in line for an increase in salary to reflect his status as a first team starter as the Foxes - who over the past few years have seen several key players move to other clubs - look to secure his future.