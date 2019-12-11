Quick links

Arsenal fans express mixed views after Unai Emery is linked with Everton job

Amir Mir
Unai Emery manager of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Only weeks after his sacking from Arsenal, Unai Emery could potentially make a surprising return by becoming Everton's next boss.

Marco Silva of Everton (L) and Unai Emery of Arsenal (R) during the Premier League match between Arsenal v Everton at Emirates Stadium on September 23, 2018 in London, England.

Arsenal supporters on Twitter have provided mixed views to Unai Emery being linked with the vacant managerial post at Everton.

Both Arsenal and Everton have sacked their managers in recent weeks, with Emery leaving the Emirates Stadium towards the end of last month, and Marco Silva most recently getting the chop. 

 

Since then, it has fueled talk about who will take over the vacant roles at Arsenal and Everton, with a number of names popping up and some surprising ones too. 

The Mirror have claimed that Emery has 'held talks' with Everton about taking over the reins at Goodison Park, as it would be a surprise if he were to turn up on Merseyside only weeks after being moved on by the Gunners

Arsenal supporters are seemingly not sure what to think of this news, with some backing him to do well and others fearing the worst for the Toffees

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal argues with the Everton coaching staff during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on April 07, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Some think that if Emery, who has won nine trophies during his managerial career, does take charge of the club then he might come to bite them back, whilst others pointed out that Alex Iwobi will be pretty unlucky if Emery does take over.

Emery sold Iwobi to Everton in the summer, and if he were to re-unite with him then it'll be interesting to see what he decides to do with the player. 

Nonetheless, the reports regarding Emery and Arsenal have certainly caught the eye of the Arsenal faithful, who still waiting to see who their own club employes.  

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to those Everton and Emery rumours: 

