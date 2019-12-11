Arsenal fans fume over Kieran Tierney update

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is reportedly facing three months on the sidelines.

It's gone from bad to worse for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have confirmed that their new left-back has suffered a dislocated shoulder and is looking at around three months on the sidelines [The Standard].

Tierney, a £25 million signing by Arsenal this past summer, has only managed 63 minutes of Premier League football for the North Londoners this season.

It looks set to be a rotten first season at the Emirates for the former Celtic star.

And here's how Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter to his latest blow.

Dammit. — Red White Gooner ⚪️ (@RedWhite_Gooner) December 11, 2019

A real blow. He has been so unlucky with injuries. Can't believe we probably won't see him play again until like March — Jess (@JessLouiseF) December 11, 2019

The guy is so unlucky! — Antony Richardson (@Ant96Richardson) December 11, 2019

I fear he may end up as Debuchy. — Adnane Mansour (@AdnaneMansour) December 11, 2019

Nooo — Delany (@DamnDannyWelbz) December 11, 2019

Dayum — ᴄʟᴇɢᴀɴᴇ (@Sronton) December 11, 2019

The Arsenal injury curse strikes again.The Emirates must be cleansed or something.This is serious — Fiftee (@TeeMaIzzy) December 11, 2019

Ffs — Gooner for life (@AnthonyClachan) December 11, 2019

This isn't the time for Arsenal to lose key players for a lengthy period.

The Gunners, playing under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg, are ninth in the Premier League table and it looks a big ask for them to get back into the top four this season.

In fact, they're just as close to being relegated as they are to being in the Champions League next season, with seven points the difference from fourth as it is to 18th.

It's been a horrible season already for the club and unless they cope well with Tierney's absence, it'll get much worse.