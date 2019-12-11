Arsenal and Tottenham target Merih Demiral responds to rumours

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Merih Demiral.

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been quoted by JuveFC.com as saying that he has heard the rumours about his future, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Demiral has taken a strange path to the top, as after being in the Fenerbahce youth ranks, he headed to Portugal with Alcanenense and Sporting B.

After a brief spell back in Turkey with Alanyaspor, Demiral was lured to Italy by Sassuolo, where his potential saw Juventus fork out €18million (£15million) to sign him.

It looked like Demiral was on a path to stardom after a nomadic start to his career, but he may be on the move yet again before even turning 22.

Juve signed signed fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt over the summer, so Demiral has been left on the fringes, making just one competitive appearance for Juve.

That has resulted in speculation over his future, with Bleacher Report claiming that Arsenal are interested in signing him, whilst Tottenham have made contact with his representatives.

Juve may choose to take a quick profit on Demiral in January, and the Turkish centre back has been asked about his future with the Turin giants.

Demiral has admitted that he has heard the rumours, but he is focused on giving 100% for Juventus, and will leave his future up to them – and given his lack of playing time, it does seem that Juve would be willing to let him go, with the two North London rivals set for battle.

“I heard these voices like you,” said Demiral. “But as I said, one of my goals is to try to give 100% in my field performance in every game and training. As long as I do it, things are likely to be good for me. As always, I continue to focus on my work. Then my team takes care of the market,” he added.