Alan Shearer raves about Leicester City defender Jonny Evans

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans scored en route to the Foxes winning 4-1 to keep Brendan Rodgers' side within reach of the Premier League top spot.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken highly of Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, naming the Foxes ace in his Team of the Week (Premier League website).

Leicester made it eight wins in a row at the weekend as they won 4-1 away at Aston Villa, a result which kept them second in the table and, at the end of matchday 16, six points clear of Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' charges reduced the deficit on top-placed Liverpool to eight points once more with a clinical display at Villa Park, in which Jamie Vardy netted for the eighth successive match.

Vardy netted a brace to open and round off the scoring, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Evans - with a thumping header - netted for the Foxes, either side of Jack Grealish's goal in first-half injury time.

As well as his goal, Evans put in a superb defensive performance to thwart the opposition, and as such, Shearer named the 31-year-old in his TOTW along with fellow Leicester man Vardy.

"Only getting better with age," Shearer wrote on the Premier League website about Evans. "He reads the game well and gives everyone around him confidence."

Of Vardy, the Newcastle and England icon said: "Added two more goals to his tally. There is just no stopping the Premier League's leading scorer."

Leicester are back at the King Power Stadium this weekend as they host struggling Norwich City.