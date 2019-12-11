A look at what Laurent Koscielny said about potential Arsenal boss Paulo Sousa

Arsenal have been linked with Bordeaux boss Paulo Sousa.

TMW reported he is on the Gunners' shortlist, after a bright start to the season in Ligue 1 with Bordeaux.

He is making the most of former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny, who he signed in the summer.

Koscielny is a fan of his methods, telling France Football earlier this year why he regards Sousa highly.

The Frenchman said: "He was a player, he won the Champions League, he played in big clubs.I think his career in Italy has helped him enormously tactically. And I think he's trying to pass that on to his players.

"He has a style of play, but he wants his players to think about all the situations that there can be on the pitch, how they can be solved together. He tries to bring communication, he listens, he explains a lot. He is someone who is also there to share his experience."

Koscielny is buying into Sousa's methods, but whether Arsenal will, is another matter.

Sousa has had a very inconsistent managerial career, with spells at QPR, Swansea and Leicester, which probably seem a lifetime ago now, the most recent being back in 2011.

The Arsenal job is one of the most demanding in football and fans want a winner.

Sousa has won a couple of league titles in Israel and Switzerland as a manager, but Arsenal supports are looking for a little more.