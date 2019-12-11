Quick links

103 touches, 4 tackles, Leeds star Luke Ayling impresses again

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Luke Ayling battles with Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala
Leeds star is undroppable at the moment.

Leeds United star Luke Ayling is undroppable at the moment and last night's performance showed why once again.

The Whites star put in a tireless performance at right-back to help Leeds keep another clean sheet.

Ayling is a big favourite of manager Marcelo Bielsa and he is staying fit. Last season he began well, but then missed several weeks of action.

 

This season he has made 11 starts and he is proving so important to the way Leeds defend, and attack.

He made 103 touches last night in the win at home to Hull City, which was more than any player on the pitch.

Ayling won four tackles in the victory, a figure only bested by left-back Stuart Dallas.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

Ayling made one interception, one clearance, and also dribbled past an opponent once.

Leeds' defensive record is the best in the Championship and he was outstanding last night in helping to shut down Hull's top scorer Jarrod Bowen.

A lot was asked of Ayling last night and he stood up to it. This could have been a game which shows he is a player with Premier League quality.

