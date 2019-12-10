YNW Melly is not dead - mother responds to vicious rumours with Instagram video

Stories have emerged claiming that 20-year-old rapper YNW Melly has been killed but it has been confirmed that the rapper is alive and well.

As the rap world mourns the tragic death of Juice Wrld, another story emerged late on December 9th that 20-year-old rap artist YNW Melly had also died.

It was claimed that YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, had been stabbed while in prison.

However, it has since come to light that this was not actually the case and fans offering messages of condolence actually don't have anything to worry about.

But how did the story about YNW Melly's supposed death break and how do fans know that his death was indeed fake?

YNW Melly is reported dead

The story of YNW Melly's death appeared to emerge after a number of fake or prank websites posted fake news stories claiming that the 20-year-old rapper had been stabbed and killed while in prison.

These stories were quickly shared among fans on social media where were understandably shocked by the news.

However, it has since come to light that these stories were little more than fake news.

His mother has come forward to say otherwise

YNW Melly's mother, Jamie Demons-King posted a message to Instagram in order to confirm the wellbeing of her son.

Not only that but YNW's very own Instagram account has come forward in a story and confirmed that the articles reporting the death of the rapper are indeed fake.

YNW Melly: Factfile

YNW Melly, real name Jamell Maurice Demons, was born in Gifford, Florida when his mother was just 14-years-old.



The young rapper has had a meteoric rise to fame after uploading his first tracks to the likes of SoundCloud at the age of 15.

Since then, he has gone onto release a number of singles and mixtapes and on November 22nd 2019, his first album, Melly vs. Melvin, was released and reached eighth in the US music charts.

However, the 20-year-old is currently in prison as he's on trial for two counts of first-degree murder but the rapper protests his innocence.