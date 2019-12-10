Wolves' Raul Jimenez says he isn't scared of a big money transfer

Raul Jimenez has been Wolves' most important player since joining them at the start of last season.

Wolves star Raul Jimenez spoke to Marca and made a bold claim about a potential transfer away from the Molineaux in the future.

The Mexican was Wolves' top scorer in the league last season and is well on course to be the same against this time out. Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh in their first season back in the Premier League and Jimenez was one of the biggest reasons why they achieved that.

At 28 years of age, Jimenez is in his prime years and he was asked about the possibility of leaving Molineaux for a huge fee - and his reply will scare Wolves fans.

He said: "For me, it would be an extra motivation to know that I have to give more of myself, assert what they are paying for you and continue giving what to talk about. It doesn't scare me.

"Football is something I've always dreamed of, it has always been my life. Therefore, if it happens, it would be an important motivation to get to carry out such a transfer."

A proper goal scorer like Jimenez will no doubt be an attractive option for a number of clubs in the market in the coming transfer windows. Clubs in leagues like China will not hesitate to fork out massive amounts of money for a player of his quality and if his comments are anything to go by, he might well take it.

Him leaving at such a crucial stage of Wolves' project would be a big blow considering that Patrick Cutrone hasn't quite yet stepped up to the plate. Nuno's side will do everything in their powers to keep hold of the Mexican but if it comes down to money, there are clubs much wealthier than Wolves are at the moment.