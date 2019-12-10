Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Wolves fans react on Twitter to Ruben Vinagre training-camp video

Giuseppe Labellarte
Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Group K - UEFA Europa League match between SC Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 27,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken his Wolverhampton Wanderers charges to a warm-weather training camp ahead of a Molineux double-header this week.

Ruben Vinagre of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Group K - UEFA Europa League match between SC Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 27,...

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the video shared by the club's social media feed showing Ruben Vinagre impressing at the Molineux club's warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has taken his charges to southern Spain, the squad jetting off after their Premier League draw with Brighton on Sunday before returning to Molineux in midweek ahead of a busy few weeks.

 

Vinagre joined Wolves, initially on loan, from French club AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, and the move was made permanent the following year for a fee reported by Transfermarkt as £2million.

To date, the 20-year-old has made 50 appearances in the old gold, but game time has been relatively low for him this season, with just six Premier League appearances and eight in the Europa League, while his starts tally is currently just nine in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

In the video shared by Wolves, Vinagre showed some superb skill en route to a wonderful goal:

Here is how some Wolves fans reacted to the clip:

Wolves face Besiktas at Molineux in the Europa League this Thursday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the league on the Sunday.

A general view of Molineux during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Villareal at Molineux on August 4, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch