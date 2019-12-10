Wolves fans react on Twitter to Ruben Vinagre training-camp video

Nuno Espirito Santo has taken his Wolverhampton Wanderers charges to a warm-weather training camp ahead of a Molineux double-header this week.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the video shared by the club's social media feed showing Ruben Vinagre impressing at the Molineux club's warm-weather training camp in Marbella.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has taken his charges to southern Spain, the squad jetting off after their Premier League draw with Brighton on Sunday before returning to Molineux in midweek ahead of a busy few weeks.

Vinagre joined Wolves, initially on loan, from French club AS Monaco in the summer of 2017, and the move was made permanent the following year for a fee reported by Transfermarkt as £2million.

To date, the 20-year-old has made 50 appearances in the old gold, but game time has been relatively low for him this season, with just six Premier League appearances and eight in the Europa League, while his starts tally is currently just nine in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

In the video shared by Wolves, Vinagre showed some superb skill en route to a wonderful goal:



Ruben Vinagre steals the show on day one!



Watch the full recap from the first session of our training camp. https://t.co/GWKwU3P1qh pic.twitter.com/Qb4NRAgbW5 — Wolves (@Wolves) 10 December 2019

Here is how some Wolves fans reacted to the clip:

ok now play him at LW — joey (@fatalmango) 10 December 2019

Play the bloke then — Cam (@CamSmithWWFC) 10 December 2019

Play him then — Cal (@c_wwfc) 10 December 2019

Play him Thursday. And cutrone and Neto and kilman etc — Tyler crowson (@Tylercrowson2) 10 December 2019

That's filthy...... — Dr Ock (@DrOck1967) 10 December 2019

Hes a baller !!! — Andy (@wiles757) 10 December 2019

Swear the lad would make a decent number 10 if only for the last 20min of a game. Far better in attack than defence. Nuno is all about versatility get him trained up. — si (@simjohno) 10 December 2019

Get him in already — marc (@MarcIrons) 10 December 2019

That’s different gravy, this kid has a massive future at the club!!!! — John Cutler (@johncutleruk) 10 December 2019

I've always said that Vinagre could play in that Jota role, alot of my Portuguese mates agree. He's a future senior international. — Ulysses 31 (@An60361841) 10 December 2019

Pure filth — Gerardino Gambone (@GerrytheWulf) 10 December 2019

If we don't start playing him regular he will go elsewhere , kids to good to be a sub , play Jonny on right vinagre left , I like doc but he isn't in there class really , though his goals can't be discounted I suppose — Brian Hand (@stookiebri) 10 December 2019

Wolves face Besiktas at Molineux in the Europa League this Thursday before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the league on the Sunday.