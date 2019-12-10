Quick links

Why Tottenham should play Dele Alli against Bayern

Dan Coombs
Dele Alli of Spurs battles with Daniel James of Man Utd during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 4, 2019 in Manchester,...
Tottenham Hotspur should not rest Dele Alli this week.

Tottenham Hotspur might be considering resting Dele Alli this week against Bayern Munich, a game with nothing but pride on the line.

Alli has been Tottenham's best player since Jose Mourinho took over as manager, and Spurs may want to preserve him.

Despite the good intentions behind resting Alli, Spurs should pick him to start in Germany.

 

Bayern are fearsome opponents who it would be dangerous to play an under strength side.

There will be some rotation, but with Alli on the pitch, Tottenham will always have a chance.

Alli just wants to play football. And he showed his frustration after being taken off against Burnley, looking visibly annoyed at himself for missing an opportunity in the 5-0 win.

Spurs must tap into this and use Alli's desire to help them make a statement against Bayern.

Winning in Germany would represent a major turnaround from Spurs after being beaten 7-2 at home.

These are the type of games players want to play in, and Alli can really make a statement to the rest of Europe by playing a starring role.

That would do wonders for his confidence, and in turn can give Spurs a further boost heading into a crucial run of fixtures.

