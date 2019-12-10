Quick links

'Who?' Arsenal fans react to Paulo Sousa link

Arsenal are now linked with Paulo Sousa and some fans aren't happy.

It's safe to say Arsenal fans aren't in love with the idea of hiring Paulo Sousa.

The Gunners haven't yet found a long-term replacement for Unai Emery, sacked by the North London club last month.

Freddie Ljungberg has taken charge of the senior side on an interim basis and led Arsenal to a first win in two months at West Ham United last night.

But there's another name for Ljungberg to compete with now and, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the North Londoners are considering Sousa.

 

The 49-year-old has had unsuccessful spells in England with Leicester City, Swansea City and QPR in the past.

And Arsenal fans aren't on board with the prospect of hiring him. Here's how they reacted:

The longer it goes without a big-name appointment, the more likely it is that Arsenal won't be hiring a Massimiliano Allegri or a Mauricio Pochettino.

Niko Kovac has been a name mentioned in recent days and with Sousa now linked, the candidates are growing more underwhelming all the time.

Sousa's Bordeaux side sit fifth in Ligue 1.

