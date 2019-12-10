What next for Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal?

Alexandre Lacazette was an unused substitute as Arsenal finally won.

Arsenal finally won last night, ending a miserable two months for supporters.

Youngster Gabriel Martinelli was the hero, scoring the equalising goal at the London Stadium which sparked the team's revival to beat West Ham 3-1.

The fact Martinelli was on the pitch was a big show of faith from caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, with the Brazilian picked ahead of experienced striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette had scored in Arsenal's previous game with Brighton and has three in his last three games.

But he was left out in favour of Martinelli, and ultimately the decision paid off for Arsenal.

£46.5m striker Lacazette now will be wondering if he should regard this as a snub, or if he was just unfortunate.

Arsenal needed to try something different, and he was the unlucky one to make way.

An injury to Kieran Tierney early also saw Arsenal use up one of their substitutions, but it was also telling that Lacazette was not even brought on for the final few minutes.

Mateo Guendouzi and Reiss Nelson came on in the final stages as Arsenal closed out the win.

Lacazette should have a part to play against Manchester City this weekend. If he doesn't, he might get worried.

For the time being, he has become temporarily droppable. He might hope Arsenal's next manager values him differently.