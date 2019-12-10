Quick links

What next for Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal?

Dan Coombs
Alexandre Lacazette reacts during training session at Birds Nest on July 21, 2017 in Beijing, China.
Alexandre Lacazette was an unused substitute as Arsenal finally won.

Head coach Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal speaks to Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on...

Arsenal finally won last night, ending a miserable two months for supporters.

Youngster Gabriel Martinelli was the hero, scoring the equalising goal at the London Stadium which sparked the team's revival to beat West Ham 3-1.

The fact Martinelli was on the pitch was a big show of faith from caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg, with the Brazilian picked ahead of experienced striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette had scored in Arsenal's previous game with Brighton and has three in his last three games.

 

But he was left out in favour of Martinelli, and ultimately the decision paid off for Arsenal. 

£46.5m striker Lacazette now will be wondering if he should regard this as a snub, or if he was just unfortunate.

Arsenal needed to try something different, and he was the unlucky one to make way.

An injury to Kieran Tierney early also saw Arsenal use up one of their substitutions, but it was also telling that Lacazette was not even brought on for the final few minutes.

Mateo Guendouzi and Reiss Nelson came on in the final stages as Arsenal closed out the win.

Lacazette should have a part to play against Manchester City this weekend. If he doesn't, he might get worried.

For the time being, he has become temporarily droppable. He might hope Arsenal's next manager values him differently.

 

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

