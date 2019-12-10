Quick links

What did Phillip Cocu say about Derby County-linked Ferdi Kadioglu?

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Cocu was the manager of Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce when Kadioglu arrived in Turkey - now they could be reunited in the Championship at Pride Park.

Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce greets his fans at the end of the Turkish Super Lig week 14 soccer match between Fenerbahce and Genclerbirligi at Ulker Stadium on December 06, 2019 in...

Derby County are interested in reuniting Phillip Cocu with his former Fenerbahce midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu next month, according to Fotospor.

A Dutch U21 international, the stylish playmaker became one of Cocu’s first signings when he joined the Turkish giants in the summer of 2018, swapping NEC Nijmegen for Istanbul.

Kadioglu didn’t feature in a single league game during his debut season at Fenerbahce but he is certainly making up for lost time now. The 20-year-old already has two goals and one assist to his name in 2019/20.

 

And, according to reports on the continent, Kadioglu could be rewarded for his impressive form with the chance to work a Barcelona legend for a second time on English shores.

"Ferdi, such a young, talented and very high potential player,” Cocu told Birgun when he first locked eyes on the versatile attacker a year-and-a-half ago.

(L-R) Ferdi Kadioglu of Holland U21 , Reece James of England U21 during the U21 Men match between Holland U21 v England U21 at the De Vijverberg on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem...

Questions will be asked about what sort of a role Kadioglu would have in the Dutchman’s Derby County team, however. The Rams are not exactly lacking in attacking midfielders and Wayne Rooney is still yet to make his mark with the Rams.

Either way, links with Kadioglu will cast further doubt on the future of Kieran Dowell, who has struggled to make an impact since arriving on loan from Everton.

Kieran Dowell of Derby County in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Bristol City at Pride Park Stadium on August 20, 2019 in Derby, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

