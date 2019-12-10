Quick links

West Ham fans react on Twitter to Arthur Masuaku display against Arsenal

Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 6, 2019 in Romford, England.
The West Ham United man struggled in last night's Premier League clash at the London Stadium as the Hammers of Manuel Pellegrini lost once again.

West Ham United snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Arsenal in the Premier League last night and a number of the Hammers faithful were especially critical of Arthur Masuaku's performance at the London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini's charges began the game brightly and, with nearly two thirds of the game up, retained a one-goal lead - courtesy of Angelo Ogbonna - against a Gunners outfit very much flattering to deceive.

 

However, Aaron Cresswell picked up a knock in the 49th minute and Masuaku was brought on in his place, but the latter struggled to cope against Nicolas Pepe, who put Arsenal in the lead before playing a crucial role for the third.

While Masuaku's attacking capabilities aren't under much question, his defending has long been the subject of criticism and his latest display saw many West Ham fans reiterate their calls for him to be offloaded in the New Year.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £6million man's performance:

The result means that 16th-placed West Ham have claimed just four points from their past nine Premier League games and conceded three times in three successive home games, with their next fixture - a trip to 18th-placed Southampton on Saturday - now very much a relegation six-pointer.

Manuel Pellegrini the head coach

