West Ham fans react on Twitter to Arthur Masuaku display against Arsenal

The West Ham United man struggled in last night's Premier League clash at the London Stadium as the Hammers of Manuel Pellegrini lost once again.

West Ham United snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Arsenal in the Premier League last night and a number of the Hammers faithful were especially critical of Arthur Masuaku's performance at the London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini's charges began the game brightly and, with nearly two thirds of the game up, retained a one-goal lead - courtesy of Angelo Ogbonna - against a Gunners outfit very much flattering to deceive.

However, Aaron Cresswell picked up a knock in the 49th minute and Masuaku was brought on in his place, but the latter struggled to cope against Nicolas Pepe, who put Arsenal in the lead before playing a crucial role for the third.

While Masuaku's attacking capabilities aren't under much question, his defending has long been the subject of criticism and his latest display saw many West Ham fans reiterate their calls for him to be offloaded in the New Year.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £6million man's performance:

Masuaku coming on, can now guarantee we lose this game — Chris Broom (@CB100991) 9 December 2019

Masuaku has been torn apart, Cresswell is so much better — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) 9 December 2019

If anyone says they want Arthur Masuaku to start over Aaron Cresswell after today, football isn’t for you. — ˗ˏˋ JΔMES ˊˎ˗ (@JameswhufcJones) 9 December 2019

Pepe couldnt complete a pass against Cresswell but He turns into prime Robben against Masuaku — West Hammers (@SebHaller22) 10 December 2019

For everyone that wanted a Masuaku... REALLY! Showed Pepe inside IN the box!!! Didn’t get close enough for the cross!



As I’ve always said... so what if he can dribble... he’s brainless! — Brownie (@WestHamMatters) 9 December 2019

Mate Masuaku just make 3-1. Worst player in our club. Useless defender. Stop it — West Hammers (@SebHaller22) 9 December 2019

Masuaku is the worst footballer I’ve ever seen — Callum (@WHUFCallum_) 9 December 2019

Absolute clown I wouldn’t have Masuaku anywhere near that West Ham team . Championship player at best https://t.co/4HqYszLrxs — Holly Scholes (@holly_scholes) 10 December 2019

A list of defenders better at defending than Masuaku:



1/ Guy Demel

2/ George McCartney

3/ Joey O’Brien

4/ Razvan Rat

5/ Carl Jenkinson



The list goes on... #WHUARS — ⚒ COYIrons ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) 9 December 2019

Good morning. Arthur Masuaku is a truly awful player. It’s been clear since he joined West Ham in 2016 and it beggars belief he wasn’t sold ages ago. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) 10 December 2019

Masuaku is probabley one of the worst players I’ve seen at West Ham in a long time — Christian Stevens ⚒ (@CStevens2109) 9 December 2019

If we were playing with wing backs, maybe. If not, no. We definitely need a new LB in January. Either have Masuaku as a winger or wingback, or sell him — Michael ⚒ Zdenek (@MichaelZdenek) 9 December 2019

Watching Pepe’s goal on here, that is abysmal from Masuaku. Worse on replay than live, just backed away and let him cut in. If we sell him in January I’ll be delighted. — Martyn (@mbarker07) 9 December 2019

Embarrassing ! Sell Anderson and Masuaku in January. Put the kids in - they can't be any worse. — Tinie Tempest (@FabienTempest) 9 December 2019

The result means that 16th-placed West Ham have claimed just four points from their past nine Premier League games and conceded three times in three successive home games, with their next fixture - a trip to 18th-placed Southampton on Saturday - now very much a relegation six-pointer.