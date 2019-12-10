Quick links

West Ham fans react to alleged talks to re-sign Darren Randolph

West Ham United are reportedly pursuing Darren Randolph.

West Ham United have endured problems between the sticks this season, and that may just tempt them into re-signing a former Hammer.

The Hammers saw Lukasz Fabianski go down with a hip injury in September, and that gave summer signing Roberto Jimenez a chance to shine.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard was found to be some way short of Premier League quality, and he has already been dropped for fellow summer addition David Martin.

 

Those issues mean West Ham are left looking for another goalkeeper, with a host of names already suggested – including Darren Randolph.

The 32-year-old joined West Ham from Birmingham City back in 2015, signing as cover for Adrian, but he did make 42 first-team appearances for the Hammers too.

Randolph left for Middlesbrough in 2017, becoming one of the Championship's top goalkeepers whilst establishing himself with the Irish national team.

Now, 90Min claim that West Ham have started talks to bring Randolph back to the club in January, viewing him as the ideal competition for Fabianski.

West Ham have been taking to Twitter to react to those rumours, with some believing that he shouldn't have been let go in the first place, and want the club to make a deal happen.

Others aren't so impressed, feeling that the club is going backwards and the idea of moving to re-sign Randolph just two-and-a-half years after selling him must be a wind up.

