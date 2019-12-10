West Brom's Charlie Austin compares Slaven Bilic to Premier League boss

Slaven Bilic has become a huge hit at West Brom since his appointment in the summer.

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin spoke to the Telegraph about his manager Slaven Bilic and compared him to one of his former bosses, Sean Dyche.

Austin joined the Baggies earlier this summer Southampton and has finally found regular game time.

The former QPR man has played 14 games already this season and has scored four times helping West Brom to the top of the Championship table.

The 30-year-old, in the interview, was asked about Bilic and how it was to work with him and Austin only had good things to say, The former Saints man even compared his current boss to Burnley manager Sean Dyche under whom Austin played 25 games and scored 10 times.

He said: "He’s been brilliant, from the moment I spoke to him on deadline day. He sold his vision to me, what he wanted to achieve, and where I fitted in. He’s very similar to Sean Dyche - chilled to a certain degree but when he needs to get his point across, or if you cross the white line, he’ll soon let you know."

Bilic has shown both his cooler side as well as his angry one in press conferences and on the touchline over the years and the similarities between him and Dyche is understandable when you look at both of them from afar.

The former Hammers boss, irrespective of how he is inside the dressing room, has worked wonders on the pitch this season, losing just once in 20 league games. With a lot of the season still left to be played, the Baggies are one of the favourites to return to the Premier League where Bilic and Dyche could potentially show their cooler or angrier side on the touchline if they face off next season.