West Brom fans react on Twitter to Jamie Soule scoring for Baggies U23s last night

The West Bromwich Albion academy ace continues to shine for the Baggies Under-23s and scored in the defeat against Manchester United's U23s.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about Jamie Soule continuing his impressive form for the Baggies Under-23s with another goal in their Premier League 2 clash last night.

The 19-year-old gave West Brom the lead away at Manchester United U23s, getting in the right place to slot home an instinctive finish after Chris Willock had played George Harmon in for a low cross across the face of goal.

It wasn't to be for the Hawthorns side in the end, unfortunately, as the Red Devils fired back in the second half - through Largie Ramazani, D'Marni Mellor and Angel Gomes - to claim a 3-1 win and end the Baggies' unbeaten run, which had lasted seven games.

Nonetheless, Soule's display and goal were met with praise by the Baggies faithful on social media:



Jay soule scores? Water is wet — Theo (@TKPwba) 9 December 2019

No surprise here ay — liamić (@IiamwbaV4) 9 December 2019

Epic — Ben Simmonds (@Bensim08) 9 December 2019

What a player — George (@GS_WBA) 9 December 2019

@jaysoule9 Scores when he wants — Jack (@ftblJack01) 9 December 2019

first team asap — Rory (@fxckoffRory) 9 December 2019

Jay Soule is a cheat code. Serial goalscorer — Nick Smalling (@NickSmalling) 9 December 2019

Soule has made the seven-player shortlist for November's Premier League 2 Player of the Month award following his heroics for the Hawthorns U23s, featuring three times last month and helping West Brom to two wins and a draw (WBA website).

The winner will be decided by the Football Development Panel and will be announced on Friday 13 December.