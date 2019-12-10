Quick links

West Brom fans react on Twitter to Jamie Soule scoring for Baggies U23s last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jamie Soule of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns on August 23, 2019 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
The West Bromwich Albion academy ace continues to shine for the Baggies Under-23s and scored in the defeat against Manchester United's U23s.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Twitter about Jamie Soule continuing his impressive form for the Baggies Under-23s with another goal in their Premier League 2 clash last night.

The 19-year-old gave West Brom the lead away at Manchester United U23s, getting in the right place to slot home an instinctive finish after Chris Willock had played George Harmon in for a low cross across the face of goal.

 

 

It wasn't to be for the Hawthorns side in the end, unfortunately, as the Red Devils fired back in the second half - through Largie Ramazani, D'Marni Mellor and Angel Gomes - to claim a 3-1 win and end the Baggies' unbeaten run, which had lasted seven games.

Nonetheless, Soule's display and goal were met with praise by the Baggies faithful on social media:

Soule has made the seven-player shortlist for November's Premier League 2 Player of the Month award following his heroics for the Hawthorns U23s, featuring three times last month and helping West Brom to two wins and a draw (WBA website).

The winner will be decided by the Football Development Panel and will be announced on Friday 13 December.

West Bromwich Albion U18's Jamie Soule celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates during the FA Youth Cup Round Three match between West Bromwich Albion U18 and Lincoln City U18...

