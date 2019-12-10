West Brom fans react to club Twitter post praising 'absolute warrior' Semi Ajayi

West Bromwich Albion brought the defender to The Hawthorns in the summer for a reported £1.5million.

West Bromwich Albion summer signing Semi Ajayi has quickly become a fan favourite at The Hawthorns and a Twitter post by the Baggies paying tribute to him left many fans still baffled at how they got such a superb player for such a low fee.

The Nigeria international has been in absolutely inspired form for Slaven Bilic's high-flying charges since arriving at West Brom from Rotherham United in the summer for a reported £1.5million fee (Transfermarkt).

Ajayi has played every minute of every West Brom first-team game so far since the start of the season - 20 Championship fixtures and one League Cup game - as well as the full 90 minutes in four Nigeria international fixtures.

An incredible 25 games under his belt for club and country this term, unbeaten in all but two of those, and Ajayi is showing no signs of stopping - with game number 26 coming up in midweek, the Baggies hailed their "absolute warrior"...

.@SemiAjayi has made 25 appearances for club and county this season.



He hasn't missed a single minute of action. Absolute warrior #TuesdayThoughts | #WBA pic.twitter.com/nsmk3fuH7v — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 10 December 2019

And numerous West Brom fans have pretty much run out of superlatives to describe him, rather expressing sheer surprise at picking the 26-year-old for less than £2million, and even feeling a little sorry for the Millers:

What we paid for him was a daylight robbery — Moura (@MouraWBA) 10 December 2019

And there’s a very good reason why, absolute class signing! Solid, dominant & ball playing CB that is beyond his years. Defenders often overlooked when teams are firing. ⚽️ #baller — Justin Bailey (@justinbailey43) 10 December 2019

Great signing for @WBA , absolute steal from @OfficialRUFC . — Stephen McVann (@stevemcvann) 10 December 2019

Looks the complete defender to me. Big, good in the air, mobile, good positioning, good passer. Ticks all the boxes.



Absolute steal at the money we paid. — Baggies Burger (@BaggiesBurger) 10 December 2019

The mind still boggles at what we paid for him — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) 10 December 2019

For me, the best £1.5 million the club have ever spent — DOUBLEDOINK (@GREENBAYUK_) 10 December 2019

Daylight robbery by Albion 1.5m what a steal!! Well done semi you've really made an impact at the back and help bring Bart to his super current form!! On to the prem!! #COYB #WBA #SuperSlav — RyanReynolds (@RENO_WBA) 10 December 2019

Up next for the Championship leaders is Wednesday night's trip to Wigan Athletic.