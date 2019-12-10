Quick links

West Brom fans react to club Twitter post praising 'absolute warrior' Semi Ajayi

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on December 8, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.
West Bromwich Albion brought the defender to The Hawthorns in the summer for a reported £1.5million.

West Bromwich Albion summer signing Semi Ajayi has quickly become a fan favourite at The Hawthorns and a Twitter post by the Baggies paying tribute to him left many fans still baffled at how they got such a superb player for such a low fee.

The Nigeria international has been in absolutely inspired form for Slaven Bilic's high-flying charges since arriving at West Brom from Rotherham United in the summer for a reported £1.5million fee (Transfermarkt).

 

Ajayi has played every minute of every West Brom first-team game so far since the start of the season - 20 Championship fixtures and one League Cup game - as well as the full 90 minutes in four Nigeria international fixtures.

An incredible 25 games under his belt for club and country this term, unbeaten in all but two of those, and Ajayi is showing no signs of stopping - with game number 26 coming up in midweek, the Baggies hailed their "absolute warrior"...

And numerous West Brom fans have pretty much run out of superlatives to describe him, rather expressing sheer surprise at picking the 26-year-old for less than £2million, and even feeling a little sorry for the Millers:

Up next for the Championship leaders is Wednesday night's trip to Wigan Athletic.

Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns on September 22, 2019...

