Vitor Pereira pulls out of Everton managerial race

Everton are hunting a new manager – but it seems that Vitor Pereira won't be heading to Goodison Park any time soon.

The Toffees sacked Marco Silva last week after a run of three defeats in a row, and Duncan Ferguson took charge of Saturday's 3-1 win over Chelsea as caretaker.

Ferguson looks unlikely to land the job permanently as things stand, but it seems that their top target is set to slip through the net.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that Everton were hoping to get Vitor Pereira signed and sealed ahead of Sunday's game with Manchester United, with The Telegraph adding that talks over a three-year deal had gone well.

However, Shanghai SIPG boss Pereira has today told Sky Sports that he won't be taking the Everton job, as he intends to honour his contract with the Chinese side.

Pereira noted that he is 'utterly grateful' to be considered for the job, but whilst he would fancy a Premier League move one day, the timing isn't right now.

“It's always an honour and I am utterly grateful to be considered on a list by a club that I have so much respect for,” said Pereira. “At this point I am still the coach of SIPG a club close to my heart in a country that is growing immensely in football.”

“Currently I am not in a position to make any other commitments. I cannot decide now, I need time to think and plan my future by looking at all the options I have. It's a league I love and yes for sure I would love to consider an opportunity in the future,” he added.

That leaves Everton going back to the drawing board, with a host of managers now no doubt eyeing up a chance to get in and snatch the job.

Pereira's mixed career would have made him a bold choice, given that he has won four league titles in the past but also suffered relegation from Germany's second division, whilst his nomadic nature is somewhat similar to Marco Silva – and Everton fans may actually be relieved at Pereira pulling out.