Vienna Blood: Missing episode 4 leaves fans disappointed and desperate for more

Vienna Blood has come to an end after just three episodes which has left viewers wanting more.

The year 2019 has seen its fair share of police and crime dramas on both the BBC and ITV.

In recent weeks and months, we've been captivated by the likes of Dublin Murders, Giri/Haji, A Confession and Wild Bill all make their way onto our screens.

Arguably one of the most impressive police dramas of the year though has been Vienna Blood, which has come and gone in the blink of an eye with just three episodes to its name.

However, those that have seen Vienna Blood have been quick to call for more!

Vienna Blood is distinctly similar to another, rather famous crime drama series from the BBC, Sherlock.

Not only do the show's both share a writer in the form of Steve Thompson, who worked alongside Stephen Moffat on Sherlock and Doctor Who, but both shows also have series containing just three episodes.

The short series length was always a huge bug-bear among Sherlock fans and it would appear that Vienna Blood's viewers feel the same way after there was no fourth episode of the period crime drama.

Fans want more!

It's safe to say that after the somewhat premature end of Vienna Blood, fans have definitely been calling for more episodes from the British and Austrian collaboration.

One viewer who has been left impressed by the drama simply commented: "Hope we get more seasons."

Meanwhile, this Twitter user commented: "Just watched the third and last episode of #viennablood and am sad that the current series has come to an end" before concluding by saying: "Hope the BBC brings the series back for a second series."

Will Vienna Blood be back?

At the time of writing, the BBC are yet to confirm whether or not Vienna Blood will be back for more series.

However, as the show is based on the Frank Tallis novel series The Liebermann Papers, there is certainly plenty of material out there.

The Liebermann Papers novel series contains a total of six books so there's certainly plenty of story material ready and waiting if the show was to continue.

Of course, the future of Vienna Blood depends on the viewing figures that the show receives. After earning an estimated 1.8 million viewers for the first episode, there's certainly the potential for more.