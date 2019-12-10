'Unbelievably tough': Jackson Irvine makes Leeds admission

Leeds United are aiming for a seventh straight win tonight.

Jackson Irvine is well aware that he and his Hull City team-mates have an 'unbelievably tough game' away at Leeds United tonight.

Grant McCann's side visit Elland Road later today in arguably their hardest game of the season so far.

Leeds are form horses in the Championship and have a six-match winning streak to protect against the Tigers.

In addition to that, Marcelo Bielsa's troops haven't lost at Elland Road since August.

And the Australia midfielder is under no illusions with regards to how tough it'll be to get a result tonight.

He told Hull's official website: "We know it’s going to be an unbelievably tough game away from home against a team that is bang in form.

“Elland Road is a tough place to go but I’m sure it will be a brilliant atmosphere under the lights. It’s a challenge that we’re all looking forward to."

The good news for City is that they won their last game - a win over Stoke this past weekend.

The bad news is that Leeds are on another level to Stoke altogether and what worked against them probably won't work against the Whites.

A win tonight would see the West Yorkshire side move top of the Championship and 17 points clear of Hull.