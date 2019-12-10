Tottenham's Godfrey chase can work, if they stay patient

Tottenham are reportedly chasing Ben Godfrey.

Norwich City are reportedly demanding up to £50 million for Ben Godfrey amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, The Star report.

From Norwich's perspective, high demands are understandable. There is no sense in letting a key player go mid-season, especially one who has recently signed a new contract.

Tottenham do have some hope though, from their own recent pursuit of Ryan Sessegnon.

Sessegnon was valued by Fulham at an even higher figure at the start of last season.

Tottenham waited it out, and saw Fulham get relegated, and then snapped him up for a cut price fee, paying just £25 million.

This has to be the blueprint for Tottenham's pursuit of Godfrey too.

Godfrey is an England under-21 captain. He is heading for the top, and if Norwich can't match his trajectory then he will need to leave eventually.

Norwich are struggling for form right now. They are doing well with what they have, but they sit down in 19th place with just three wins all season.

Relegation would be bad news for Norwich's hopes of retaining Godfrey.

Spurs would not find it as easy as they did with Sessegnon, due to his new contract, and Norwich might try and persuade Godfrey to stick around for at least one more season to try and get them promoted.

If Tottenham can be patient, eventually they can get the centre-back for a reasonable price. £50 million is an inflated fee, and chairman Daniel Levy won't be drawn in.