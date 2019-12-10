Quick links

Tottenham fans react to Mourinho's plans to scrap Pochettino idea

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London, United...
Jose Mourinho will reportedly reverse Mauricio Pochettino's loan policy.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur may not be too busy in the January transfer window in terms of incomings, but Jose Mourinho may look to trim some numbers from his squad.

Mourinho loos likely to stick with the majority of his Spurs squad until the end of the season, with mass January signings looking hugely unlikely.

A striker to support Harry Kane may be ideal, but Troy Parrott looks set to be given chances around the first team as Tottenham fight to keep the teenager at the club.

 

Mourinho also has plans for other young players, as he wants to reverse Mauricio Pochettino's policy of not loaning out Tottenham's talents, according to the London Evening Standard.

Pochettino often felt that staying and training around the first team was more beneficial to young players than going out on loan, but that means some youngsters have barely any first-team experience now.

Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Tashan Oakley-Boothe spring to mind as young players who need to be playing, whilst you could even make a case for Kyle Walker-Peters to be included too.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Mourinho allegedly plans to reverse that Pochettino plan, with loan exits in January seemingly on the cards – and Tottenham fans love it.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that it was one of Pochettino's worst ideas all along, suggesting that he was 'terrible' with Tottenham's young players despite the praise he receives.

Others feel Mourinho's plan to change that policy is 'spot on' and has been needed for some time, highlighting how Harry Kane became such a star because he went out and played in the Football League.

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

