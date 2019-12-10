Tottenham fans react to Mourinho's plans to scrap Pochettino idea

Jose Mourinho will reportedly reverse Mauricio Pochettino's loan policy.

Tottenham Hotspur may not be too busy in the January transfer window in terms of incomings, but Jose Mourinho may look to trim some numbers from his squad.

Mourinho loos likely to stick with the majority of his Spurs squad until the end of the season, with mass January signings looking hugely unlikely.

A striker to support Harry Kane may be ideal, but Troy Parrott looks set to be given chances around the first team as Tottenham fight to keep the teenager at the club.

Mourinho also has plans for other young players, as he wants to reverse Mauricio Pochettino's policy of not loaning out Tottenham's talents, according to the London Evening Standard.

Pochettino often felt that staying and training around the first team was more beneficial to young players than going out on loan, but that means some youngsters have barely any first-team experience now.

Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Tashan Oakley-Boothe spring to mind as young players who need to be playing, whilst you could even make a case for Kyle Walker-Peters to be included too.

Mourinho allegedly plans to reverse that Pochettino plan, with loan exits in January seemingly on the cards – and Tottenham fans love it.

Spurs fans have been taking to Twitter to suggest that it was one of Pochettino's worst ideas all along, suggesting that he was 'terrible' with Tottenham's young players despite the praise he receives.

Others feel Mourinho's plan to change that policy is 'spot on' and has been needed for some time, highlighting how Harry Kane became such a star because he went out and played in the Football League.

Absolutely spot on, special talent should get a pathway in to the first team set up (like Parrott) but players like skipp, tanganga, TOB could all do at championship level clubs their progress has been stagnated — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 9, 2019

Poch was terrible with our youth players. Looking forward to the change in policy. — Riz (@RizThfc) December 9, 2019

One of Pochs worst ideas

Promising kids literally playing no football for months on end — Alex Benson-Wilson (@alexbw11) December 9, 2019

At long last. Young players have been losing time in their careers with Poch’s loan policy. It was a complete mess. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) December 9, 2019

It baffles me looking back how Pochettino thinks Kane became the great player he is without loan spells? He didn't just become, I think with each passing day I really do question Poch's decision making on the youth specifically. — SkippitySkipp (@x_defect) December 9, 2019

one of the few poor philosophies of Poch was him thinking young players shouldn’t go out on loan — lofi solidarity beats to chill to (@badpraxisbob) December 9, 2019

KWP has been wasted sitting on the bench — Peter Perrin (@Peterperrin) December 9, 2019

All the right moves https://t.co/m7i3Ds4txt — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) December 9, 2019