Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho names Manchester United's best player

Jose Mourinho the head coach
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho helped bring through Scott McTominay at Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he thinks Scott McTominay is now Manchester United’s best player, after he gave the Scot his first chance at Old Trafford

Mourinho has often been criticised for his failure to bring through youth players throughout his career, but he has promised to put more focus on youth since taking over at Spurs.

The Portuguese boss is already backing up his words, as he has taken a very young Tottenham squad to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League tomorrow.

 

But Mourinho insists that he has always been a manager who promotes youth.

Mourinho was the manager who first gave McTominay and Rafael Varane their chances at their respective clubs, and the Spurs boss has been very impressed by the United midfielder’s progress.

“Yes, it’s very important,” he said. “Scott McTominay only the best player at Manchester United, Rafael Varane is one of the best players in the world. It’s fair criticism, yeah.”

United player Scott McTominay in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Cardiff City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Tottenham fans will hope that Mourinho is true to his word and can bring through their top talents.

Spurs have some hugely exciting prospects breaking through, and it could be that the likes of Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott both start against Bayern tomorrow.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

