Stephen Warnock left stunned by Mo Salah's goal for Liverpool tonight

Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League tonight.

BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock was left stunned by two 'outrageous' moments of quality from Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah as Liverpool progressed through to the knockout stages of the Champions League tonight.

After a nervy and frantic first-half, Liverpool took the lead through Nabi Keita after 57 minutes, and a minute later, Henderson played a brilliant first-time ball over the top for Salah, who at a very tight angle put the ball into the back of the net.

Salzburg goalkeeper Stankovic did come off his line when Henderson played his ball over the top, as Salah was heading towards the corner flag. He then knocked the ball past the keeper as he came rushing outside of his box, Salah still heading towards the corner flag, and on his weaker foot, managed to put the ball into the net at such a ridiculous angle.

During the game, former Liverpool defender, Warnock expressed to BBC Sport how he was left stunned by Salah's goal, as the word 'outrageous' was used a number of times.

"Well, it's an outrageous pass from Jordan Henderson," Warnock told BBC Sport. "He's spins it from midfield and it's in behind the centre-back. Mo Salah reads the situation because the defender gets a touch. Stankovic in no-mans-land again.

"Salah just pushes round him. The angle is outrageous. I'm thinking 'it's on your weaker foot, Mo, you cannot hit this'. He does and puts it in and it's an outrageous finish. The hardest finish of the night."

This was a very tricky fixture for Liverpool in a very difficult moment for the club because their fixture list is piling up.

But, they came through it and booked their place into the knockout stages, as the focus will now turn back to Premier League matters and hoping to continue their dominance at the top of the league.

The senior players, added with some youngsters, will then travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, with those that are left competing in the League Cup final against Aston Villa.