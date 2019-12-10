Quick links

Some Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita's display v Salzburg

Naby Keita of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg,...
The Liverpool midfielder was in excellent form during tonight's Champions League clash.

Liverpool supporters enjoyed the performance of Naby Keita tonight after he helped the Reds beat Salzburg in the Champions League.

Needing a positive result to secure their qualification to the next round of the competition, Jurgen Klopp's side initially struggled to make a breakthrough.

It wasn't until the second half that, after a flurry of missed Liverpool chances, Keita managed to head home and finish off a lovely team move.

Mohamed Salah would go on to make the game comfortable, scoring a wonderful goal, with the travelling side eventually winning 2-0.

Liverpool finish Group E as winners.

 

It was a big night for Keita, who had only made a handful of starts this season, prior to tonight.

He was an excellent performer though and, following from his goal and assist against Bournemouth at the weekend, will be full of confidence heading deeper into the season.

Are Liverpool fans finally seeing his true performance levels?

Crucial to his development now is finding consistency in Klopp's team. If he can continue to be selected and perform in such a manner, there should be no doubt about his future at Anfield.

Naby Keita of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December...

These fans were blown away by his all-round performance, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts this evening...

 

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

