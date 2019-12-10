Some Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita's display v Salzburg

The Liverpool midfielder was in excellent form during tonight's Champions League clash.

Liverpool supporters enjoyed the performance of Naby Keita tonight after he helped the Reds beat Salzburg in the Champions League.

Needing a positive result to secure their qualification to the next round of the competition, Jurgen Klopp's side initially struggled to make a breakthrough.

It wasn't until the second half that, after a flurry of missed Liverpool chances, Keita managed to head home and finish off a lovely team move.

Mohamed Salah would go on to make the game comfortable, scoring a wonderful goal, with the travelling side eventually winning 2-0.

Liverpool finish Group E as winners.

It was a big night for Keita, who had only made a handful of starts this season, prior to tonight.

He was an excellent performer though and, following from his goal and assist against Bournemouth at the weekend, will be full of confidence heading deeper into the season.

Are Liverpool fans finally seeing his true performance levels?

Crucial to his development now is finding consistency in Klopp's team. If he can continue to be selected and perform in such a manner, there should be no doubt about his future at Anfield.

These fans were blown away by his all-round performance, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts this evening...

Naby Keita has been brilliant tonight — S.O.C (@ScorpioStevie) December 10, 2019

Keita man of the match for me been trying make things happen tonight great performance so far naby keita — willy smith (@willylfc) December 10, 2019

Naby Keita is doing bits tonight. What a baller — Bigcock Origi (@hartsfortworth) December 10, 2019

Keita has been absolutely superb tonight, think I’m falling in love tbh — Em Walla (@SoCalKopite) December 10, 2019

I think Naby Keita has been outstanding tonight again. Brilliant performance up to now #LFC — Andy Myers #VoteLibDem (@djandymyers) December 10, 2019

Any Liverpool fan who doubted Naby Keita just because he got injured on international, you've got to be re-thinking.



When he plays he's excellent. This is a massive game in our season and he's played amazing#SALLIV — Tom O'Donoghue (@TNODonoghue) December 10, 2019

Naby Keita puts Liverpool ahead. He's showing us what we all knew he could do. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 10, 2019

Keita is on fire here. All round game excellent #lfc — Andrew Jones (@WelshLib_Dublin) December 10, 2019

Naby Keita finally showing why we spent £52.5m on him and Salah showing class is permanent! #UCL #LFC #SALLIV #thatswhywerechampions — Sam Poulter (@Samuelpoulter) December 10, 2019