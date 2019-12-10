Quick links

Premier League

Sead Kolasinac sends message after surprise role in Arsenal win

Dan Coombs
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with Saed Kolasinac during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on...
Sead Kolasinac had an assist as Arsenal finally won.

Sead Kolasinac made an impact for Arsenal last night he has not expected to.

Kolasinac was not named in Arsenal's matchday squad, but was suddenly called on after Hector Bellerin got injured in the warm up.

He was named on the bench, and another injury to Kieran Tierney half an hour in saw Kolasinac brought on.

 

Arsenal struggled to deal with the changes and went in at half-time 1-0 down.

Kolasinac played his role as Arsenal bounced back with a stirring second half display to win 3-1.

He changed the game with a pass into Gabriel Martinelli who equalised, sparking the turnaround.

Kolasinac's message summed up his whirlwind of emotion on a day Arsenal finally got back on track.

His message to Tierney was a nice touch too. Arsenal will need him now with the Scot facing another spell on the sidelines.

Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 1, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

