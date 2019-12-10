Reports: Everton could appoint Vitor Pereira within days

Everton appear to be closing in on Vitor Pereira as their new boss.

According to Sky Sports, Everton now hope to have Vitor Pereira secured as their new manager before Sunday's game with Manchester United.

Additionally, The Telegraph claim that Everton have held positive talks about a three-year deal for Pereira, with a move seemingly drawing ever closer.

The Toffees sacked Marco Silva last week, and caretaker Duncan Ferguson guided the side to a 3-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon in a superb display.

Ferguson seemingly won't be landing the job full time, and it appears that the Toffees will be making a surprise move for Pereira.

The 41-year-old is currently earning huge money in China as manager of Shanghai SIPG, but wants to return to Europe having been linked with Everton on a number of occasions.

It's believed that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is a big fan of Pereira, meaning the Portuguese coach is the top choice despite Bill Kenwright's interest in David Moyes.

Pereira's record is a little patchy; he's won four league titles over the course of his career, but suffered relegation from the second division of Germany with 1860 Munich in 2017, and is a Portuguese coach with a nomadic past... which may just leave fans thinking he's another Marco Silva.

Only time will tell, but with a three-year deal in the offing and the aim to have him in charge to face United, a deal could be done within days.

The Telegraph's report adds that if Pereira doesn't arrive, then Everton could rekindle their interest in Carlo Ancelotti given his precarious situation with Napoli.