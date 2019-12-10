Report: West Ham are in discussions regarding Pellegrini's future

Could Manuel Pellegrini be the next manager to face the sack?

According to a report from Sky Sports, West Ham United's owners are discussing the future of their manager Manuel Pellegrini after their defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

The Hammers' dire run extended as Arsenal, despite being non-existent for the first hour, blew them away in the space of nine minutes. Pellegrini's men were in complete control in the first half when they took the lead but they lacked the killer instinct to finish the game off.

The defeat means that West Ham have won just once in their last 11 games which is shocking considering the quality of the squad. Many believed Pellegrini's fate was sealed before their game against Chelsea but an incredible performance at Stamford saved him his job.

However, back to back defeats following that win against the Blues has pushed them down to 16th in the league table, just one point above 18th place Southampton who they face next on Saturday. That game will be a massive one for the Hammers and Pellegrini if he was to stay till then but any hiccups there could be the final nail in the coffin.

Summer signing Sebastien Haller has been horribly mismanaged by the former Manchester City boss while Felipe Anderson, who was West Ham's star man last season, has been the complete opposite this time around. Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena have both had dips in form while Lukasz Fabianski's absence has arguably been Pellegrini's biggest blow.

The biggest positive for Pellegrini according to the report is that the Hammers are reluctant to make a change mid-season. David Moyes was reportedly considered as was Rafa Benitez but the latter ruled out a move back to the Premier League which makes Pellegrini's job safe, for now.