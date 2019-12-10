Quick links

Report shares what West Ham players have told the board about Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly facing the sack at West Ham United with the Premier League strugglers lining up Eddie Howe, Chris Hughton and David Moyes.

Manuel Pellegrini the head coach

Mark Noble is one of a number of senior West Ham United players who have expressed grave concern about the club’s miserable run of form, according to 90Min, as speculation rages about the future of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

With half an hour left on the clock during Monday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, The Hammers looked set to secure only their second win in 11 games in all competitions.

 

But, in the space of less than ten minutes, the ailing Londoners went from 1-0 up to 3-1 down with a second-half collapse against an equally out-of-sorts Gunners side leaving them a single point above the relegation zone.

The Guardian now reports that Pellegrini could pay with his job if West Ham lose once again to fellow strugglers Southampton next weekend with Eddie Howe, Chris Hughton and David Moyes lined up as potential replacements.

And 90Min believe that there is ‘growing unrest’ behind the scenes with long-serving skipper Noble just one of the players who have let the club’s hierarchy know that all is not well at the London Stadium.

Mark Noble of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on December 3, 2019 in Romford, England.

Interestingly, the report adds that coach Enzo Maresca has been taking on a central role in first-team training of late and it remains to be seen whether the former midfielder, who played under Pellegrini at Malaga, will be kept on by West Ham.

Maresca has also coached at Sevilla and Ascoli.

Enzo Maresca (L) of West Ham United listens to manager Manuel Pellegrini prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newport County and West Ham United at Rodney Parade on August...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

