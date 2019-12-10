Report shares what Jose Mourinho has told Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier looks a different player at Tottenham Hotspur these days.

A report from France has shared details of a conversation between Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho and Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international has looked a transformed player at Spurs since Mourinho replaced axed Mauricio Pochettino in North London.

Aurier, a right-back, has started all four of the Premier League games that the Portuguese has overseen at Tottenham, including the 5-0 demolition of Burnley this past weekend.

And according to Foot Mercato, Mourinho, during a 10-minute conversation in French, has told his player that he can be among the world's best right-backs.

At 26, Aurier, a £23 million signing in 2017 [Sky Sports], can hardly be considered a young player anymore.

But he's young enough to indicate that he isn't in the prime of his career just yet.

The prospect of the former PSG defender being one of the world's best in any position would have amused Tottenham fans once upon a time, given his clumsiness, but Mourinho is definitely instilling a different type of belief at the club and now there's a real sense that anything is possible.