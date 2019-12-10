Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report shares what Jose Mourinho has told Serge Aurier

Shane Callaghan
Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur moves the ball during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serge Aurier looks a different player at Tottenham Hotspur these days.

Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur moves the ball during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

A report from France has shared details of a conversation between Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho and Serge Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international has looked a transformed player at Spurs since Mourinho replaced axed Mauricio Pochettino in North London.

Aurier, a right-back, has started all four of the Premier League games that the Portuguese has overseen at Tottenham, including the 5-0 demolition of Burnley this past weekend.

And according to Foot Mercato, Mourinho, during a 10-minute conversation in French, has told his player that he can be among the world's best right-backs.

 

At 26, Aurier, a £23 million signing in 2017 [Sky Sports], can hardly be considered a young player anymore.

But he's young enough to indicate that he isn't in the prime of his career just yet.

The prospect of the former PSG defender being one of the world's best in any position would have amused Tottenham fans once upon a time, given his clumsiness, but Mourinho is definitely instilling a different type of belief at the club and now there's a real sense that anything is possible.

Serge Aurier of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on January 4, 2018 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch