Quick links

Rangers

Manchester City

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers winger Kai Kennedy wanted by Manchester City

Olly Dawes
Kai Kennedy of Scotland reacts at full time during the UEFA Under 19 European qualifier match between Scotland and Germany at Firhill Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers are facing a battle to keep Kai Kennedy at Ibrox.

Kai Kennedy of Scotland reacts at full time during the UEFA Under 19 European qualifier match between Scotland and Germany at Firhill Stadium on October 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers talent Kai Kennedy is wanted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with fears over his Ibrox future.

The Gers lost Billy Gilmour to Chelsea in 2017, which was a huge blow, but also showed the talent emerging in the Rangers ranks.

Subscribe

The likes of Josh McPake and Leon King have been linked away from Ibrox in recent times having emerged through the Rangers youth setup, and Kennedy is the latest.

 

It's believed that City are keen to lure him to the Premier League, with Bayern Munich have even been alerted by Kennedy's potential.

Bayern raided Celtic to sign defender Liam Morrison over the summer, so another raid on Scottish football for a top teenage talent may not be a huge surprise.

Kennedy's deal at Ibrox expires in 2021, and Rangers are thought to be locked in talks with the winger in an attempt to get him a contract extension.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Earlier this season, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard called Kennedy 'fabulous', and even has him training around his first team and travelling to senior games.

That means Gerrard clearly rates Kennedy highly, but with two of Europe's elite clubs in the mix, there's no guarantee that the 17-year-old will stay at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC reacts during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch