Report: Rangers winger Kai Kennedy wanted by Manchester City

Rangers are facing a battle to keep Kai Kennedy at Ibrox.

According to the Daily Record, Rangers talent Kai Kennedy is wanted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with fears over his Ibrox future.

The Gers lost Billy Gilmour to Chelsea in 2017, which was a huge blow, but also showed the talent emerging in the Rangers ranks.

The likes of Josh McPake and Leon King have been linked away from Ibrox in recent times having emerged through the Rangers youth setup, and Kennedy is the latest.

It's believed that City are keen to lure him to the Premier League, with Bayern Munich have even been alerted by Kennedy's potential.

Bayern raided Celtic to sign defender Liam Morrison over the summer, so another raid on Scottish football for a top teenage talent may not be a huge surprise.

Kennedy's deal at Ibrox expires in 2021, and Rangers are thought to be locked in talks with the winger in an attempt to get him a contract extension.

Earlier this season, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard called Kennedy 'fabulous', and even has him training around his first team and travelling to senior games.

That means Gerrard clearly rates Kennedy highly, but with two of Europe's elite clubs in the mix, there's no guarantee that the 17-year-old will stay at Ibrox.